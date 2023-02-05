Mnangagwa Fails To Deal With Drug Abuse

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Mbizo MP Hon Settlement Chikwinya addressing Parliament, amplifying the need for government to expedite measures to curb the emerging crisis of illicit drugs and dangerous substance abuse among youths especially school going age.

The CCC calls upon Citizens, government and all Stakeholders to Act in in order to save our youths and desist from Drugs and Illicit substance intake.

We must deal with drug traffickers and save the future.

