BREAKING: Court Releases Wadyajena Despite Evidence

Gokwe Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena, who was accused of fraud, has been removed on remand after a Harare magistrate ruled that so far, the State has no evidence against Wadyajena as the State arrested to investigate.

Comment: At one point while Wadyajena is being exposed, Zimbabweans are made to believe it’s a serious journalistic operation, until they discover that there’s a ZANU PF faction using the MP’s corruption story to actually educate voters that there’s no other oxygen to live on as the country is run by corrupt rulers, who’ll always have their way.

