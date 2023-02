BREAKING: Kalimbwe Released, Ordered Not To Support Chamisa’s CCC

This story is being updated refresh this page for more details…

@joseph_kalimbwe has just been released and he is with his lawyer right now. The development today follows false charges and allegations by the controversial UPND Youth Chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso on Saturday. MORE FOLLOWS — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 6, 2023

All charges were dropped on condition that he doesn’t support any opposition party in SADC.

"All charges against @joseph_kalimbwe were dropped on condition that he doesn’t support any opposition party in SADC," an impeccable source tells ZimEye. https://t.co/TdDRbUuliD — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 6, 2023

