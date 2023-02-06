Court Frees Zanu PF’s US$5 Million Thief, Detains CCC’s Sikhala For 8 Months For Demanding Justice

Spread the love

By- In an embarrassing clear political bias, the courts today freed Zanu PF Legislator for Gokwe-Nembudziya, Justice Mayor Wadyajena accused of stealing US$5 Million from Cottco, at a time the same courts denied bail for CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala who was arrested for demanding justice.

Wadyajena and Cottco bosses are accused of embezzling funds meant for acquiring bale cables and bought more than ten trucks.

Wadyajena was jointly appearing in court with Cottco bosses Pius Manamike, Maxmore Njanji, Chiedza Danha and Fortunate Molai on fraud, money laundering and concealing a transaction from a principal charges.

Wadyajena’s Mayor Logistics and Danha’s Pierpoint Moncroix were also being charged.

Harare Regional Magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere ruled that there was unnecessary delay in completing investigations by the State.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...