DeMbare Buying Spree Continues

Dynamos have announced their latest arrival in this pre-season transfer window.

The Glamour Boys have recalled Tendaishe Magwaza from his loan spell WhaWha.

A statement by the club said: “Tendaishe Magwaza has been recalled from his loan at WhaWha. Magwaza was loaned out in the beginning of the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier League season.”

Dynamos recently snapped up centre-back Donald Dzvinyai from relegated side Harare City.

Other new signings include Elvis and Kevin Moyo, Arthur Musiiwa, Donald Mudadi, Tanaka Shandirwa, Emmanuel Ziocha, Jayden Bakari, Keith Madera, Nyasha Chintuli, Tendai Matindife and Congolese striker Eli Ilunga.

Dembare also signed up Denver Mukamba and Donald Mudadi in this transfer window.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

