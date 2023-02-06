Dump Your 2018 Losing Candidate And The 7000 Votes Will Be Mine, Mliswa Tells CCC

Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has questioned Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) handling of the Norton parliamentary seat saying should the party forego primary elections in favour of Richard Tsvangirai, the 7000 votes won by the 2018 losing candidate will go his way.

This follows Richard Tsvangirai’s move to start the campaigning process which resulted in Mliswa and another person questioning how CCC handles its internal democratic processes.

“Can@CCCZimbabwe clarify if they have done primary elections. Seems they just dumped 2018 losing candidate Matemera& chose Richard Tsvangirayi. If that is so I would like to thank you for the 7000 votes, which Matemera got in 2018 & you have now swayed my way,” said Mliswa.

The firebrand former Zanu PF politician said he is now waiting for the ruling party to conduct its primaries, praying for confusion so that he can also harvest votes from disgruntled voters.

“I now wait for @ZANUPF_Official primary elections when I will harvest the aggrieved votes of the losing camp. Primary elections are a good hunting ground for independent candidates as most parties cannot handle them peacefully and progressively,” added Mliswa.

Zimbabwe is due to hold its next elections around August with stakes high between Zanu PF and CCC.

