EPL Clubs Push For Manchester City Demotion

Several English Premier League teams are reportedly calling for a stiffer penalty against Manchester City if the club is found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

The reigning English champions have been accused of more than 100 separate breaches, with the alleged offences having taken place between 2009 and 2018.

The allegations were raised following a four-year investigation, and the final report will be submitted to an independent commission.

According to The Sun newspaper, teams in England’s top flight are reportedly keen to see Guardiola’s side demoted from the top-flight if the charges are proven.

“If these charges are proven there must be proper punishment – and the only fitting one is for them to be relegated,” an unnamed club chief told publication.

“We’re talking about a decade of alleged abuses and want the Premier League to do the right thing.”

The newspaper adds that the clubs also want the title holders to be punished before the end of the current season. City sit second in the table after 21 games, just five points behind leaders Arsenal.

Other punishment suggestions include stripping City of its league titles won during the period in question.

Meanwhile, the eight-time English champions have since responded to the allegations in a statement, which reads: “Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.

“The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position. As such we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

