Epworth Minor Nabbed For R_aping Another Minor

By A Correspondent- A 17 year Epworth boy has been arrested for allegedly rɑp!ng his girlfriǝnd at her parents’ home.

Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi has, however, shifted the matter to the Victim Friendly Court since it involves minors.

The accused (name withheld to protect the victim) was remanded in custody to February 10.

According to court papers, both parties were dat!ng. It is alleged that sometime in December 2022, the accused pr0p0sed l0ve to the complaint who agreed.

During the same month, the accused visited the complainant at her homestead where he forced her into ƨǝx without her consent.

On another occasion, on January 31, 2023, at around 2330 hours, the accused was then caught red handed by the complainant’s father having ƨǝxuɑl interc0urse with the complainant.

The girl was taken for medical examinations. The report will be used as evidence in court.

-newsday

