Hookers Nabbed For Stealing From Client

A Harare man reportedly lost US$300 to self-confessed hookers he had hired on Friday, a Harare court heard over the weekend.

Two suspects, Tsungirirai Mamvura and Nyasha Mpofu, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Allegations are that on Friday night, Tsungirirai was approached by the complainant and they agreed on an amount.

The State said the two went to a certain flat known as a hub for sex workers along Samora Machel Avenue.

The State said the complainant fell asleep and Tsungirirai searched his trousers pockets and stole US$300 which she gave her friend Nyasha to hide.

It is said when the complainant woke up, he realised that his money was missing and he filed a police report at the Fife Avenue post, leading to the duo’s arrest.

A total of US$160 was recovered from Nyasha upon arrest.

The two were remanded in custody to today for bail consideration after it was indicated that they are of no fixed abode.

Polite Chikiwa appeared for the State.- H-Metro

