Papa Urges Police To Arrest Men Who Don’t Buy Gifts On Valentine’s Day

Spread the love

Morgan Zvemangororo

A well known clergy Pastor Isaac Makomichi of Masvingo has urged government of Zimbabwe to arrest all men who don’t believe in Valentine’s day.

Makomichi is known for his love and luck potions , hundreds of people described Makomichi’s spell as a game changer when it comes to love life and fortunes.

The clergy (Isaac Makomichi) said the government must give at least six (6) year jail time to those man who will fail to buy 2023 Valentine’s gifts for their spouses.

Several ladies around the country have poured their support on Makomichi’s proposal, the clergy also said a wife must deny sex with a husband who doesn’t believe in Valentine’s day.

Makomichi added that only evil man will reject Valentine’s day.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...