Police Pounce On Mbanje Sellers

MIRROR REPORTER

MASVINGO-Police opened an anti-drug blitz on motorists driving into Masvingo this morning and a haul of a total of 60kgs of marijuana and other drug substances was recovered.

A total of 10 suspects were arrested and a church leader with the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe, Rev Simbarashe Sithole has called for stiffer sentences for drug peddlers.

Police this week started a nationwide anti-drug campaign as the abuse of drugs among the youth reached alarming levels and some schools have actually expelled students after they were found with drugs.

The campaign in Masvingo was high-powered with Commissioner, David Mahoya, the officer-commanding province himself present at the roadblocks manned along the main roads entering Masvingo.

The operation saw vehicles forming long queues as Police entered into buses and searched every passenger one by one. Every motor vehicle was also searched in one of the most thorough vehicle searches.- Masvingo Mirror

