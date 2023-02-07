Reject The PVO Bill, Mnangagwa Told

Spread the love

Amnesty International has told President Emmerson Mnangagwa to reject the Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Bill.

Parliament passed the bill which now awaits Mnangagwa’s signature before it becomes law.

There has been a lot of noise from local and international pressure groups who feel the PVO Bill once it becomes law will close the democratic and civic space thereby leaving government without any checks and balances.

Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s director for east and southern Africa, warned of dire consequences if the bill becomes law.

“President Mnangagwa must use his leadership position to reject this bill as it is repressive. The president must ensure that this bill is never signed into law,” Chagutah said.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...