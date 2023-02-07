Withheld ZIMSEC Results Released

Spread the love

Mukaro High and Silveira High Schools Zimsec 2022 Ordinary Level results that had been withheld have now been released, it has been confirmed.

It was confirmed that the results had been withheld for verification which is now complete, hence the release of the results.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has castigated ZIMSEC for the move saying they should not punish learners over their own security failures.

“They should never have been withheld en masse. ZIMSEC had no business holding learners to ransom over its own security failures,” said PTUZ on Twitter.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...