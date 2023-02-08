Attempted Murder Charges For Entumbane Woman

By A Correspondent- A 37 year old Bulawayo woman faces attempted murder charges after she allegedly poured some boiling water on her husbɑnd during a domestic dispute at the family home in Entumbane suburb.

For the alleged offence, Chipo Mvundura Sibanda appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Sibongile Msipa-Marondedze at Western Commonage Court and was remanded in custody.

Court heard recently that Sibanda severely scalded Kenneth Jeti, 45, with boiling water when the latter questioned his wife on where she had spent the day.

According to court papers, the altercation happened on the 30th of January 2023 at around 0520 hours.

The accused person became violent and took boiling water and poured it on the complainant’s body. The complainant was referred to Mpilo for medical examinations,” reads the court papers in part.

