Holy Ten Declares War Against Gaffa President

By-Hip Hop artist Holy Ten has declared war against award-winning dancehall star Winky D and said the famous musician was a snake longer than his dreadlocks.

The two collaborated on a song —Ibotso, from Winky D’s latest offering, Eureka.

Holy Ten, who has previously said he regrets collaborating with Winky D, dissed the Kambuzuma-raised chanter while speaking on an online show The Episode. He said:

The man you are talking about (Winky D) is a snake longer than his dreadlocks. But even the serpent did not force the apple, which became a global disaster, into Eve’s mouth.

The serpent spoke and Eve made a decision. So in this case, I’m Eve.

Asked if he would have preferred to have done a song with a different meaning with Winky, Holy Ten said:

I would have never done a song with Winky Gee, that’s me avoiding to be sued. I’m not stupid, I have done law and we signed contracts.

Holy Ten has been heavily criticized for his latest comments with award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin’ono advising the Anotobvawo Kune Vanhu hit-maker to learn from his ‘elders’. He said:

My brother Holly, stop player hating.

Winky D has been doing this music thing for decades, so you might learn something from engaging with him without dissing him.

Winky D is bigger, that is why everyone was happy to see him give you an opportunity to duet!

Show some respect to Winky D and also you must realize that the kind of things you are saying here can turn some of your fans off.

Live and learn, don’t destroy your career dude with this silly and misguided comments.

Winky D gave you a bigger platform than you ever had, a thank you is what a decent person would do.

Do you have management, if you have change them.

A REAL manager wouldn’t let you say this crap!

usatande Botso munin’ina, unopera sesipo!!!

Holy must understand that ZANUPF is not stupid.

They know he did this song willingly but then regretted & is worried about losing the free stuff.

They know that he is trying so hard to fix his image with them.

ZANUPF has more respect for Winky D because they know where he stands with his views.

Holy is just blowing with the wind, so ZANUPF has no respect for him at all, and they have said it privately.

They know he is saying these stupid things to pretend like he is on their side, they know that all he is afraid of is losing freebies, they ain’t stupid.

Asviba both sides and the more he talks, the more he looks like a clown.

Sad!!!

