By A Correspondent- The Department of Veterinary Services has raised an Anthrax awareness alert in Makoni District, Manicaland Province.

The bacterial illness, which is rare but dangerous, affects animals but human beings in contact with the affected animals can also get infected.

Rusape Town Council instructed farmers in a statement that for the next 30 days, no livestock can stray to other areas, in a move aimed at preventing the spreading of Anthrax. Said the Council:

Rusape Town Council would like to advise its valued residents and stakeholders that the

Department of Veterinary Services has issued an anthrax outbreak alert at Dombo AHMC and Bingaguru AHMC in Makoni District.

No livestock (Cattle, Sheep or Goats) from the mentioned areas maybe moved or allowed to stray to other areas for the next thirty days.

Members of the public are being warned against consuming, purchasing or selling livestock suspected to have died from anthrax. In addition, suspicious sickness or sudden death of animals or illegal movement of animals must be reported to the police and the Department of Veterinary services.

Butcheries and abattoirs in and around Rusape and the whole Makoni district are urged to be extra vigilant in guarding against procuring anthrax contaminated livestock.

