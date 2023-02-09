Drugs Are Means Of Survival For The Police: Mliswa

By A Correspondent| Motormouth Norton legislator has dismissed the police operation targeting drug peddlers saying it will fail as the whole underground industry is a means of survival for the underpaid officers.

Posting on Twitter, Mliswa said the police will not go all out against their avenue of survival which is taking bribes from drug peddlers who are scattered all over cities and towns.

“The police, among many civil servants, are struggling and these drug operations will ultimately fail because the crimes have become means of survival for them. The police will not go all out against their avenues of survival,” said Mliswa.

“After the fanfare and noise is gone they will compromise and resort to their usual ways. Govt is ultimately complicit in the emergence of these problems because its failing to properly and adequately pay its workers.

“As long as the approach misses the crux of the problem and focuses on the visible but merely symptomatic, then we will continue going in circles of rhetoric and rituals.

“The nub of the drugs problem, corruption, inefficiency in Gvt etc all go back to Gvt. A dysfunctional system is very much a bedrock for the kind of social& economic turmoil we are facing. As long as it persists the many commissions, agreements& operations will end up as hot air.

“Let’s be practical and candid by facing and squaring up to the real issues. A whole generation is being destroyed and with it our future as a country,” added Mliswa.

