Holy Ten Loses 5 000 Fans Over Winky D Diss

Spread the love

By- Upcoming Hip-hop musician Holly Ten has lost followers over bashing top dancehall chanter Winky D.

Holy Ten has lost about five thousand Instagram followers in 24 hours after his anti-Gaffa President statements.

Early this week, he called Winky D, a snake

Holy Ten and Winky D collaborated on Ibotso, a song from Winky D’s latest offering, Eureka.

The song has been interpreted to be political, with a Zanu PF black empowerment affiliated lobby grouping because of the song.

Holy Ten, who has previously said he regrets working with the Gaffa President dissed the Kambuzuma-raised chanter.

He said:

It can’t have been a setup. Because at the end of the day, even a snake… The man you are talking about is a snake longer than his dreadlocks. But even the snake did not force that apple on Eve. She was partly involved.

He spoke, and she made a decision. I am Eve. Maybe that’s why I didn’t graduate. I would have never done a song with Winky G. That’s me avoiding being sued. I’ve done Law. We’ve signed contracts.

The week started with Holy Ten sitting on 288 000 followers on Instagram and, at the time of publishing, was on 283 000.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...