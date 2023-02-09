Ivy Kombo Sworn In As Lawyer

By A Correspondent- United Kingdom-based Zimbabwean gospel singer Ivy Kombo has been sworn in as a legal practitioner at the High Court of Zimbabwe.

The Nguva Yakwana hit-maker graduated with a Masters of Law (LLM) degree in International Commercial Law from the University of Bedfordshire —United Kingdom in 2014.

Speaking after today’s sworn in ceremony outside High Court, Kombo, who was sworn in together with her husband Admire Kasingakore, said:

We are just coming from the High Court where we have been sworn in as legal practitioners of Zimbabwe. So, we are really grateful to become lawyers and serve the nation.

As a word of advice to those who wish to become lawyers, Kombo said:

You need to understand that it’s never too late, you can achieve it and you can make it. being a mother of five, here I am —career changer.

