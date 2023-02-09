Robbers Pounce On Family, Get Away With Cash

POLICE in Manicaland have launched a manhunt for a five-member machete gang which pounced on two different places in one night in Murambinda last Thursday.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo confirmed both incidents, saying two victims lost over US$500 and cellphones.

He said no arrests or recovery of the stolen property have been made so far.

“On February 2 around midnight, a group of five masked men broke into Mr Joseph Vhatamu’s home near Murambinda Growth Point. They assaulted him before making good their escape with over US$500 and two cellphones.

“During the same night, the suspects also attacked Mr Clayton Gwama who was on his way to Gurajena shops. The victim was robbed of his cellphone and US$40 before the assailants disappeared into the darkness,” said Inspector Muzondo.

Both cases were reported at Murambinda Police Station.

Inspector Muzondo appealed to members of the public with information leading to the arrest of the suspects to report to their nearest police station.

— Manica Post

