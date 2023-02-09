Transport Minister Taken To Task Over Defective Univern Contract

Harare North legislator Allan Norman Markham has questioned the logic of taking away vehicle license fee collection duties from local authorities who were doing it for free and giving it to an agent (Univern) which is taking 17 percent of collected revenue.

Speaking during a question and answer session in Parliament yesterday, Markham said it was illogical of government to change a revenue collecting system that was working and giving it to someone and pay 17 percent.

“The revenue collection prior to ZimPost was done by the local authorities for free. That means between 16% and 17% paid to Univern for collecting the fees was being done by all the local authorities in this country for free.

“So my question was; if it was for free and it was working and you could identify how many vehicles were in each local authority, why did you change it and pay someone 17% for doing that job when it was being done for free properly? So you have taken the revenue streams away from all the provinces, all the districts, from all the rural councils. You have taken their road revenue away and given it to someone else and then you expect them to fix the road. It is impossible,” said Markham.

In response, Minister of Transport, Felix Mhona said parliament should invite ZINARA to interrogate them on the contract which he said was coming to an end.

“We now have an end date so that we start disengaging from the contract,” said Mhona.

