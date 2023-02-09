Watch : Sarkozy Sends Strong Warning To Mr Mnangagwa

Tinashe Sambiri| Fearless CCC youth taskforce spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma, has urged young people to assume a common garb in the fight against the Zanu PF regime.

According to Sarkozy, Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is not superhuman at all.

” Mr Mnangagwa will be removed by young people. Nobody is invincible. Mr Mnangagwa thinks he will stay in power forever, there is nothing like that.

Remember Mobutu was removed by people power, Idi Amin was also kicked out of office by citizens.

Ian Douglas Smith had his days but he was removed from power by the people and as you know we also dismissed Robert Mugabe,” Sarkozy said.

Time To Remove Mnangagwa,Declares CCC Youth Leader pic.twitter.com/I32B6FwiNA — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 9, 2023

