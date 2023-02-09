Zanu PF Hijacks ZBC Journalist’s Funeral

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF in Midlands has hijacked the funeral of the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) journalist, Tinashe Rupende.

Rupende (38), the Midlands Bureau cameraman, succumbed to kidney failure at Gweru Provincial Hospital on Monday night after a long battle with renal disease.

Senior Zanu PF official in the province, who is also the Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Larry Mavima, rushed to the funeral and patronised it.

Mavima told scores of journalists, dignitaries, and others who worked with the late Rupende at gather that they (Zanu PF) used to take Rupende to several places for his journalism services.

Said Mavima: We lost a dedicated journalist who was always ready to serve his nation despite being down. We always came to pick him up to go long distances like Gokwe and anywhere in the province, and he was always there. He was a dedicated journalist who was always there when we needed his services. I am pleased to say he served his nation with pride up until his untimely death.

