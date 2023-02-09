Zanu PF Linked Drug lord On The Run

Spread the love

By Jane Mlambo| Zanu PF linked drug peddler popularly known as Dhama is on the run following the announcement of a police operation targeting those involved in selling illicit substances.

Dhama real name Simbarashe Chanachimwe who is reportedly wanted by the police for questioning over his drug peddling business is on the run, as confirmed by Information Secretary Nick Mangwana.

The police launched an operation code named “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances: See something, say something” which has seen a number of drug dealers being arrested at various check points set up across the city of Harare.

Responding to a social media user who questioned why Dhama had not been arrested, Mangwana said the drug lord could not be located.

“I hear he can’t be located. Possibly on the run,” said Mangwana.

Dhama was early last year arrested for breaching COVID-19 regulations after teaming up with other Zanu PF linked artists DJ Fantan and Levels to organise a new year gig in Mbare.

They were convicted and jailed and were only saved by pleas from Deputy Arts minister Tino Machakaire.

Meanwhile, Norton legislator Temba Mliswa last week defended another Zanu PF linked drug peddling suspect Zodwa Mkandla saying is not involved in the trade that riled feathers of parents following the dismissal of eight pupils at a city upmarket school Dominican Convent.

“We have serious issues of drug abuse & instead of fighting it, some have chosen to use that for cheap attacks against people like Zodwa Mkandla accusing her of peddling drugs and dangerous substances. How cheap is that really!

“Zodwa has been involved in issues of tourism for long and has done very well. She has been selling Zimbabwe to the wider global community and has done very well. She recently brought in Nigerian musician D’banj. Her work is in the public sphere.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...