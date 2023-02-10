Christian Atsu Still Missing

Turkish club Hatayspor’s team-doctor Gurbey Kahveci has offered a contrasting update on Christian Atsu just a day after it was reported that the Ghana international had been found.

Atsu went missing following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the Southern Turkey and north of Syria on Monday morning.

The 31-year-old was reported to have been buried by the rubles of a collapsed building before the rescue operators pulled him out alive on Tuesday.

Statements by CAF, Ghana FA and officials in Turkey confirmed that the player was rescued and taken to a local hospital.

However, Kahveci has since dismissed the claims, saying Atsu has still not been located.

“When we heard the news that he was taken to Dortyol Hospital, we especially went and looked, but he was not there,” said the doctor, as cited by the TalkSPORT website.

“At the moment, we accept that Savut Taner and Christian Atsu were not found [on Monday night], unfortunately.”

Atsu’s agent echoed the same sentiments, saying: “We are doing everything we can to locate Christian.

“As you can imagine, this continues to be a devastating time for his family.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

