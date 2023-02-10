Go Well Sekuru Tave

Spread the love

Rest in peace champion Tave “Mazungure” Tanyanyiwa! CCC Namibia sends their condolence message.

05 February 2023

Citizens in Namibia would like to express their heartfelt condolences to the deceased Tanyanyiwa(Mazungure) family following the unfortunate death of champion “Sekuru” Tave Tanyanyiwa popularly known as VaMazungure who was the Interim CCC Treasurer for formerly Zaka East Constituency Ward 20.

Sekuru Mazungure was a committed cadre who inspired many in Zibwowa Ward 20. He was the epitome of varlour, mettle, and nerve in the face of ZANU-PF’s politically motivated violence, especially during the election season. It is hard to believe that our fearless cadre has died a registered voter only six months before the watershed elections. May his dear soul rest in power. Zibwowa Ward 20 should honor him by winning the ward for change for the first time since independence.

His revolutionary dream of a New Great Zimbabwe shall never go in vain. Namibia district urges all social democrats in the Zaka neighborhood to flood Zibwowa Ward 20 to pay their last tribute to our change champion Tave Tanyanyiwa who resides in Muchandinzwa village near Chiredzi River. Solidarity is a core value of social democracy hence the dire need to offer support to the bereaved Tanyanyiwa family. Champion Tanyanyiwa passed away yesterday at his residence after a long illness and he will be buried tomorrow.

Let’s go in our numbers kwaChiredzana tomorrow. We should exhibit all solidarity to our change champion. Rest well our father, leader, and source of courage against ZANU PF violence.

Rest In Power Sekuru VaMazungure! Change is coming. You fought a good fight. Your fight shall never go in vain.

Inserted by CCC Namibia Rundu Branch

Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...