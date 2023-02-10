Police Block Chamisa Mutare Rally

By The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has blocked a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) rally scheduled for the this weekend in Mutare.

The police blocked the rally citing objections by some property owners.

The opposition party led by Nelson Chamisa, a former minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services during the Government of National Unity (GNU), notified the police of its intentions to hold a rally at Rowa Grounds in Mutare.

In response, the Chief Superintendent (Supt) Regulating Authority ZRP Mutare Rural District, P Mbira said:

RE: NOTIFICATION BY CITIZENS COALITION FOR CHANGE TO HOLD A CONSTITUENCY RALLY AT ROWA GROUNDS ON 11 FEBRUARY 2023: MUTARE RURAL DISTRICT

1. This office acknowledges receipt of your notice on the above subject.

2. Your convening notice is not compliant with the law.

3. The intended venue is also lined up with sporting activities by local football clubs who usually use the same luckily.

4, some property owners are against the holding of the rally at their doorsteps.

5. This office perceives the situation on the ground to be unfavourable for the holding of the rally and therefore it cannot proceed.

6. Be guided accordingly.

Thank you!

ZRP has over the years been accused of being influenced by the ruling ZANU PF to block opposition rallies.

