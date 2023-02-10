President Chamisa Confronts Mnangagwa Over Chaotic Delimitation Report

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has challenged Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to release the final delimitation document he received from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

On Thursday President Chamisa accused Mr Mnangagwa of concealing the crucial report.

“In the interest of transparency and accountability,and in terms of Sec 239(a) as read with Sec 161 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe,ZEC must release to the world the final report presented to @edmnangagwa This report must be known & seen so as to compare it with the gazetted one.”

On the current political crisis bedeviling the country, President Chamisa said:

“ZIMBABWE A HEALED & HEALING NATION…Zimbabwe shall be a healed place and a healing country. A place of refuge,safety,comfort and happiness.

We will drive out violence, fear, hate, intimidation, intolerance, marginalization and discrimination.”

