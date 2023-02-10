Shut Up Linda Masarira

Spread the love

Linda Masarira’s “sudden content” : A justification of the PVO bill and the bastardization of the CCC

By Womberaiishe Nhende

7 February 2023

I shall be blunt from the departure regards the multi thread tweet and say it wasn’t her content. Having known Linda for a stretch of calanders, her level of content and ability to coin logical disposition or at least a semblance of well crafted information , the streets were shocked by the content and a conclusion which l will die defending is that whatever tweeted was not authored by Her Excellency the leader of LEAD.

The thread and its content is indicative of the fissures that are apparent in the ruining party and the counter intelligence efforts to hoodwink the citizens that their movement is a western idea and also that progressive organisations in the civic space are counter revolutionary and a western agenda to “destabilise”.

Rising against hunger is not a western idea , calling human rights violators to order is not western , calling corruption and its leading pack to order is not western, seeking leadership change because of failed governance is not western, yearning for independent national institutions is not western, political consciousness is never western, realising generational mandate and gearing up to fulfill it is not western.

The deliberate attempt by Rinda to equate Mugabe to Chamisa indicates the height of desparation, fear and unsettled despots who are clutching on straws to remain in power.

Rinda even had the audacity to invoke historical events pre and post colonial citing the assassinations of revolutionaries and portraying the same modus operandi is a westernized idea of trying to fuse in the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change CCC into power matrix of today .

The absurdity of her nonsense is even broadcast from the point of everyone knowing that Linda in person is a empty cannon and hence she was just but used by those who reside in the Jongwe house to convey a justification for the PVO bill and its intended structural reforms that seek to block and shrink democratic space in Zimbabwe.

Zanu PF being itself looked for a possible and usable expendable Opposition4ED member and dangled a new carrot so that this narrative hits the ground.

Anyone devoid of political consciousness and comprehension will read the thread with gullible wits risking political misinformation.

The timing thereof was deliberate and on point just to make a backed defense for the draconian PVO bill whilst citing that banned organisations where or are agents of regime change .

Linda as empty as she is, has made loud noise as an agent of statecraft and the compromised opposition entities like hers must be called out and condemned in the strongest terms possible.

As we watch the space , nothing prophetic but l can assure you that sooner than later dubious statements of endorsement for ED and his despotic regime shall be the order of the day as Opposition4ED , Fools4ED , Mahure4ED jostle for relevance and election low hanging monies.

Zanu PF is at work and Linda is one of the employees. The day we start to beleive compromised individuals like Linda is the day we lose our dignity as the politically conscious. She cannot even spell her name under pressure.

Abatsha sellouts!!!!

RegisterToVoteZW

REAP

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...