Winky D, Holy Ten Battle Continues

Tinashe Sambiri|The beef between Gaffa president Winky D and hip-hop star Holy Ten has literally split the nation.

While Winky D’s backers are ravaging Holy Ten on social media platforms, the latter’s sympathisers have emerged in full force to defend the youngster.

See contrasting comments below:

Vivian Muchenagumbo:

“Kuimba kunodavo bhuku mbijana manje ukaratidza kudzungaira saHoly. Anga akabatirwa pouting here. Musoro vaholy vakazara mvura he can’t stand by his decision.”

Amuja Danger Zone :

“Only 200 ma comments out of 650 ndiwo arikutuka Holy .

Keep it up Mujaya haumiswe zvekudaro netuma politicians utwu.”

Vezebuhle Hlobane:

“Winky is on another level.. Show him some respect.”

Quda Qwashe:

“Naiyewo Holy 10 “his brain is shorter than his dreadlocks”

Finish and Klaar.”

Athens Mufandaora:

“He said he is like Eve and Eve was not forced to eat the apple by the devil she made decision meaning he (Holly 10) wasn’t forced to sing with Gaffa he made decision saka problem yako ndeyi Holly 10.”

Belinda Princess Chuma:

“Chi chinonzi holy 10 nhayi ndiudzeyowo munhu hr kanakuti kambwanana handizive ndiudzeyiwo ndizive veduwe.”

