ZimEye
⛔️ALERT: CCC champion Godfrey Chitsara had his combi set on fire last night around 11pm. He has been transporting registrants to Mutasa ZEC offices since last year. Our peace teams have identified 3 suspects who are Zanu PF locals. We’ve reported this incident to @PoliceZimbabwe.— Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) February 10, 2023
