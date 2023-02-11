Harare Couple Dupes Pandari Hotels

By A Correspondent- Pandari Hotels was defrauded of US$90 000 when it bought a house in Glen Lorne, Harare from a Harare couple.

The house which was sold in 2014 belonged to someone else

According to The Herald, the hotel only realised that it had been defrauded when it was served with an eviction order by the owners, who then had them vacate the property.

Pandari Hotels reported the matter to the police resulting in the arrest of Edzai Arifaneti and Usedia Zguwaneti.

The couple was then taken to the Harare Magistrates Court and charged with fraud.

Arifaneti and his wife were not asked to plead when they appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

According to the State, the pair asserted that Paul Michael Newton Baker, who they claimed owned Anglovaal Investments, had sold them the property.

Arifaneti and his wife are alleged to have used the proceeds from the sale of the Glen Lorne property to construct a home in Chadcombe, Harare

Pandari Hotels was ordered to leave the property in 2019 after, the true owner, Elco Walraven, was granted an eviction order at the High Court.

Pandari Hotels was then evicted in 2021.

