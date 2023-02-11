June Exams Back On The Calendar

Government has greenlighted the return of June examinations with the Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council (Zimsec) Thursday confirming the development by announcing the 2023 June Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations fees.

The examinations body maintained the 2022 fees structure that will see Ordinary level candidates in public schools paying US$11 with Government subsidizing the cost by US$24.

Private candidates in public schools will pay US$24, the same as private schools’ candidates.

For Advanced Level, public schools candidates are expected to pay US$22 with private candidates in public schools forking out US$48, the same amount set to be paid by candidates in private schools.

“Payment of June registration fees in ZWL will be done between the 8th and the 15th of March 2023 at the interbank rate prevailing as of the 8th of March 2023. Zimsec will announce the rate on the 8th of March 2023,” said Zimsec.

