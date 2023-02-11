Man Forces Self On Lover’s Daughter

A LOMAGUNDI College general worker has been jailed 15 years for defl0wǝr!ng his stepdɑughter.

Lovemore Phiri, 48, of Staff Quarters, Chinhoyi, appeared before Chinhoyi regional magistrate Ignatius Mugova facing three counts of rɑpǝ.

Magistrate Mugova sentenced him to an effective 15 years imprisonment.

Prosecutor, Nyasha Sibesha, told the court that on August 21 last year and at around 8pm, Lovemore returned home drunk and found his stepdɑughter cooking.

The court heard that he told her that he wanted to hɑve ƨǝxuɑl interc0urse with her, but she refused.

Lovemore then forcibly pulled her into his bǝdr00m and rɑpǝd her.

The girl did not tell anyone, as Lovemore had threatened not to buy her food if she disclosed the rɑpǝ to anyone.

On the second count, the court heard that the following day, he found her home alone.

He again demanded to have ƨǝx with her and she refused.

The girl went outside and returned later and started doing her homework in the kitchen.

Lovemore grɑbbǝd her and again rɑpǝd her in his bǝdr00m, and again she did not disclose the matter to anyone.

On August 23, the juvenile was washing plates outside and Lovemore draggǝd her into the house and rɑpǝd her.

She only disclosed the rɑpǝ to her guidance and counselling teacher on September 16 and matter was reported to the police leading to Lovemore’s arrest.

— HMetro

