Pellet Gun Totting Musekiwa In U-turn

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Police have laid criminal nuisance and assault charges against Nation Musekiwa, 34, the Harare man who last week mysteriously fired at High Court judge, Emiliah Muchawa’s vehicle using a pellet gun.

Musekiwa, a resident of Goodhope, Westgate, was Wednesday hauled before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashayakure to answer to the charges.

When he appeared in court, he initially pleaded guilty to the charge but later changed his plea to not guilty.

his resulted in his matter postponed to March 8 for trial.

According to the State, on January 31 this year, the judge was driving home with her husband Panganai Muchawa in her silver Land Rover Discovery.

It is alleged around 7:15 pm, when the couple approached Tom Farm along Old Mazowe Road, they observed Musekiwa’s Honda Civic vehicle following them but did not suspect anything untoward.

As they were about to turn into GoodHope Road, off Old Mazowe Road, they realised the vehicle was still trailing them.

Court heard Musekiwa overtook them, heading towards the direction of their residence.

It is further alleged Musekiwa parked close to their main gate entrance.

He allegedly fired a shot in the air, forcing the couple to seek refuge at Justice Chinembiri Bhunu’s home while taking advantage of police officers who were on night guarding duty.

The state alleges that Constables Kambamura and Chidaushe who were on duty on the day, opened the gate after the frightened judge had hooted.

Musekiwa then drove away.

The judge made a police report with the scene later attended by the police officers who managed to pick a blank 9mm cartridge on the tarred road outside the judge’s home.

It is alleged that on February 1, Musekiwa handed himself to Harare Central police station after he had called the judge earlier advising her that he was the one who had fired the shot.

The recovered pellet gun was sent to CID Ballistics for examination and a ballistics report will be produced in evidence.

— ZimLive

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...