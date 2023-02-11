Stop Abusing Soldiers, Mnangagwa Told

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has reduced the country’s uniformed forces to mere beggars.

This was said by CCC vice president Hon Tendai Biti.

Hon Biti accused the Zanu PF regime of abusing members of the uniformed forces.

Writing on Twitter, CCC activist, Makomborero Haruzivishe echoed Hon Biti’s sentiments:

“Here’s @BitiTendai advocating for dignified @PoliceZimbabwe & @ZPCS_PR officers’ adequate provision of housing,salaries, uniforms,computers & vehicles.

ZanuPf underfunds & abuses the police & prison officers to arrest & imprison opposition activists.”

Here’s @BitiTendai advocating for dignified @PoliceZimbabwe & @ZPCS_PR officers’ adequate provision of housing,salaries, uniforms,computers & vehicles.



ZanuPf underfunds & abuses the police & prison officers to arrest & imprison opposition activists.pic.twitter.com/eOPdKts7j0 — Makomborero Haruzivishe (@MakomboreroH) February 9, 2023

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...