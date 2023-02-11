Suspected Armed Robber Gunned Down In Police Shootout

Spread the love

A suspected armed robber who is believed to be part of a gang that was targeting companies in and around Harare was shot and killed in a shootout with the police this Tuesday.

Alexio Mupamhura of Harare died at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he had been admitted after sustaining serious injuries during the shootout which took place in Ruwa on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by the Zimbabwe Republic Police on the 6th of this month, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare, received information which linked Mupamhura to a robbery case that occurred on the 15th of December last year at Prime Irrigation Company along Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Road in Highlands, Harare, where the gang allegedly attacked a security guard who was manning the premises.

The gang stole several items which include a cellphone, five 12-volt lithium batteries, eight solar panels, a 5KW generator and US$700.

Mupamhura was involved in the shootout incident after detectives received information about his shenanigans and upon seeing the police at his home in Ruwa, he tried to flee.

It is alleged that Mupamhura drove into a maize field where he stopped his vehicle before fleeing while armed with an iron bar.

According to the ZRP, Mupamhura was later apprehend and upon quizzed, he implicated other suspects including Deliverance Makomva who was later arrested.

Makomva’s luck ran out after he had contacted Mupamhura’s wife to meet him at Mabvuku turn-off, along Harare-Mutare Road, where he wanted to give her unidentified property for safekeeping.

The duo’s arrest led to the recovery of the Mupamhura’s getaway vehicle, a pellet gun, five bolt cutters, two 14-pound hammers and several items.

Meanwhile, police have since launched a manhunt for the remaining suspects who are believed to be part of the gang.

The suspects are identified as Tendai Ruchiyo, alias T1, Emmanuel Dylan Matiza, alias Big Dealer, Carlson Mabhonga and Lloyd Chinembiri.

-State Media

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...