A HARARE woman went to court seeking a protection order against her daughter-in-law, who accuses her of witchcraft.
Nyasha Chiponda appeared before Harare Civil Court magistrate Tamara Chibindi seeking a protection order against her daughter-in-law, Vongai Taruvinga, for calling her a witch after she refused to gossip with her.
The magistrate dismissed the application, stating that it was a petty issue and lacked evidence.
“She has a tendency of coming to my place, calling me a witch and sleeping by my door way.
“On August 18 last year, she assaulted me and l had to seek refuge at my uncle’s homestead.
“She also comes demanding money for rent and mealie-meal, which my husband gives her after being threatened,” Nyasha said.
However, Vongai said her mother-in-law doesn’t like her, as she took her son saying she is not good enough for him.
“l was given the court papers at work. l couldn’t go through them because l was panicking as the police were harsh with me.
“I went to ask for rent money from my husband since l don’t earn much and have to take care of our children,” she said.
— HMetro