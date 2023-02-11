Woman Torments Mother-in-law

A HARARE woman went to court seeking a protection order against her daughter-in-law, who accuses her of witchcraft.

Nyasha Chiponda appeared before Harare Civil Court magistrate Tamara Chibindi seeking a protection order against her daughter-in-law, Vongai Taruvinga, for calling her a witch after she refused to gossip with her.

The magistrate dismissed the application, stating that it was a petty issue and lacked evidence.

“She has a tendency of coming to my place, calling me a witch and sleeping by my door way.

“On August 18 last year, she assaulted me and l had to seek refuge at my uncle’s homestead.

“She also comes demanding money for rent and mealie-meal, which my husband gives her after being threatened,” Nyasha said.

However, Vongai said her mother-in-law doesn’t like her, as she took her son saying she is not good enough for him.

“l was given the court papers at work. l couldn’t go through them because l was panicking as the police were harsh with me.

“I went to ask for rent money from my husband since l don’t earn much and have to take care of our children,” she said.

— HMetro

