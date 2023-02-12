Brazil Not Interested In Ancelotti Services

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has dismissed reports suggesting that Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to take over their national team.

The South Americans are searching for a new coach following the resignation of Tite after the team’s elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the quarterfinals.

Ancelotti, who is the the current Real Madrid coach, has been mooted as a possible successor and recent reports suggested that he has agreed to be the next coach of Brazil.

But the CBF has dismissed the reports in a statement, saying: “The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) states that the news released this Friday that the coach of Real Madrid, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, is the new coach of the Brazil national team is unfounded.

“President Ednaldo Rodrigues stands by the statements given on Wednesday, after the draw for the matches in the Copa do Brasil. At the time, the president ruled out speculation, saying that the matter will be dealt with transparently and that the coach chosen will be announced at the right time.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

