Jah Prayzah Pays Tribute To AKA

Musician Mukudzei “Jah Prayzah” Mukombe has mourned South African rapper Kiernon AKA Forbes who was shot dead last night in Durban.

“Never got to cross paths but no one can underplay the influence AKA had on the global music scene representing Africa we have lost a real one.Rest in Eternal Peace Brother,” Jah Prayzah wrote on his Facebook page.

It is alleged one person believed to be AKA’s bodyguard, was also wounded, while another unidentified person, who is understood to be a close friend of AKA, has been shot dead.

It is further alleged that AKA was standing outside the Wish Restaurant when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

Two unknown cars are believed to have opened fire just before 10pm.- Byo24 News

