No Sympathy For Klopp, Declares Everton Boss

Spread the love

Everton coach Sean Dyche has claimed that he does not sympathise with his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp, who is under pressure to deliver positive results.

The Reds have been struggling to remain consistent this season as they dropped to tenth place on the EPL table and were recently knocked out of the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Dyche, who took over at the Toffees in late January, started his reign with a win over leaders Arsenal last week.

Speaking ahead of their Premier League meeting on Monday, the Everton boss said he has been too busy to have any consideration for Liverpool’s current struggles but does have empathy for the German coach.

“My focus is on Everton, making sure we are right without worrying about anyone else,” he said.

“There is no sympathy (for Klopp), it is empathy. As a manager you have an understanding of others but he certainly doesn’t need my sympathy, someone as experienced as him and what he has done in the game.

“I have total respect for all managers because it is a very difficult job. There is an understanding and a shared feeling as I’ve been through it myself.”

Dyche added: “They have been pretty much on the up for a long time and it is difficult to constantly remodel and rethink.

“The way football works is very difficult to constantly keep achieving all the time. Maybe they are just having one of those spells and it changes. It is yet to be seen.

“I’ve not been up close and personal with them but they still have some very good players and I won’t be over-thinking their form.

“They are a very experienced group in many ways and the manager is. That has to be parked.

“They are having a tough little spell but it is rare that teams don’t have that at some point over a long tenure like Jurgen Klopp’s.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...