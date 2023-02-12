Police Claim President Chamisa Rally Disrupts Sporting Activities

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) constituency rally which was scheduled for 11 February at Rowa, Mutare Rural District has been barred by the police.

According to ZRP notice by Chief Superintendent Regulating Authority P. Mbiri of 08 February, it says his office perceives the situation on the ground to be unfavourable for the holding of the rally and therefore it cannot proceed.

In his notice, he said, “your convening notice is not compliant with the law, the intended venue is also lined up with sporting activities by local football clubs who usually use the same facility and that some property owners are against the holding of the rally at their doorsteps.”

However, it is said the same venue was used by Dumbarimwe last Wednesday to hold a meeting.

According to John Mafuke, the rally was prohibited at the instigation of ZANU-PF Provincial member responsible for transport Chikosi who owns a business closer to the venue of the proposed rally.

He said, “The reason is that Chikosi told the police to deny it because that is where his businesses are housed and he is a senior ZANU PF member. He knew the venue was going to be packed hence making him very unpopular within his party’s rank and file.”

CCC Manicaland interim Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kambiro said police are being used by ZANU PF to cripple CCC activities. Meanwhile, Kambiro urged Citizens to remain resolute and continue with the Mugwazo program.

“I feel ZANU-PF is continuing to use police force to cripple down CCC and treating CCC as a banned organisation.

“I encourage the citizens to remain resolute as the time for the dictator is coming to an end.” He said.

Contacted for comment a lady who said is Chikosi’s personal assistant(PA) told this publication that her boss was not around will comment once he is back.- Bulawayo 24

