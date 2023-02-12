President Chamisa Attends Tino Chiremba Final Send-off

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa gave citizens hero Tino Chiremba a befitting send-off.

On Friday CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said in a brief statement:

“…President @nelsonchamisa paid his last respects to Champion @tinochiremba who has gone before us. Tino is a Citizens hero, his works speak…

We salute him and pray that his soul rest in perfect peace. Go well Qhawe lama Qhawe!”

Writing on Twitter President Chamisa described 2023 as a year of citizens’ victory.

“Today we had a robust Citizens National Agenda setting meeting with the Change Champions & leaders from across Zimbabwe. It’s exciting. This is the year!!!”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...