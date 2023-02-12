Trio Nabbed Over Attempted Murder, Robbery

By A Correspondent- Police have arrested three suspects in connection with attempted murder and armed robbery cases that occurred in Harare and Chitungwiza between 30 October 2022 and 29 January 2023.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi identified the suspects as Brighton Bester Moyo (23), Brave Zhou alias Kudakwashe Moyo (37), and Tapiwa Mbirimi (35).

Asst Comm Nyathi said Zhou was injured during a shootout with detectives in Mbare, Magaba area on 04 February and later succumbed to gunshot wounds on admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

Police are looking for the other suspects only identified as, Ndex, Archford, Carrington, Ashey and Simon, who are still at large. Reads the statement:

ARREST OF BRIGHTON BESTER MOYO AND TWO OTHERS FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER AND ARMED ROBBERY CASES

On 25th January 2023, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare, received information that linked Brighton Bester Moyo to attempted murder and robbery cases which occurred on 05th January 2023 in Zengeza 4, Chitungwiza where the complainants were attacked before US$16 030 and ZAR3 900 cash, several cellphones and a Beretta Pistol with 14 rounds were stolen.

It was established that the suspect is serving a 27-month jail sentence for a case of assault at Beitbridge prison.

Detectives interviewed the suspect at the prison and he implicated Brave Zhou alias Kudakwashe Moyo and three others.

On 04th February 2023, detectives received information that Brave Zhou was travelling to Harare from Beitbridge.

The detectives went to Mbare, Magaba area where they spotted the suspect walking along Cripps Road.

When the detectives approached the suspect to arrest him, he withdrew a pistol and fired at them leading to a shootout.

Subsequently, the suspect was arrested and referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he died on admission.

The arrest led to the recovery of a Toyota Corolla vehicle, registration number ADS 6050 which was bought by the suspect using proceeds of crime, a 7.65mm Vizol pistol with a magazine of one round, a crowbar and a Samsung ES27 digital camera.

On 07th February 2023, detectives reacted to information that led to the arrest of Tapiwa Mbirimi alias Captain in Bulawayo.

An Itel cellphone, various clothes, various tools, a 6.35 Berretta pistol with an empty magazine, a Qbook laptop, Samsung 55-inch television, defy refrigerator, a TV stand, a speaker and a bed were recovered from the suspect.

The suspects are linked to thirteen cases of attempted murder and robbery cases which occurred in Chitungwiza and Harare.

These include a robbery case that occurred on 30th October 2022 at Ashdown Park, Harare where two complainants were attacked before three cellphones, a Bluetooth speaker and US$1 293 cash were stolen, and eleven cases of attempted murder and robbery which occurred on 29th January 2023 at Savanhu Village, Mayambara, Seke where the suspects ran amok attacking villagers with machetes and iron bars before stealing 14 cellphones, two pairs of shoes and US$928 cash. T

he suspects shot one of the complainants with a pistol on the back.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspects only identified as, Ndex, Archford, Carrington, Ashey and Simon.

Anyone with information to contact National complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, WhatsApp 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station.

