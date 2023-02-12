Female Zanu PF MP Offers Mjolo To Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By- A female Zanu PF member of Parliament, Getrude Chibagu, has shocked Parliament after saying she wants to carry President Emmerson Mnangagwa on her back.

The proportional representation legislator said he wants to carry Mnangagwa “because he is doing a very good job”.

Speaking in the National Assembly recently during the debate of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) speech, Chibagu said Mnangagwa drilled boreholes for people in Mbire District, and this has transformed their lives. She said:

Mr. Speaker, as I am speaking, if it was possible to carry an old person like a baby, I would carry His Excellency President Mnangagwa on my back because he is doing a very good job, working very hard and supporting every Zimbabwean.

So, what would you want? You find young people taking mutoriro, they are destroying themselves, but we need to work very hard, we need to farm our land.

You hear people like Kanyemba-Bhonzo who broadcast at ZBC, he comes from our area Kanyemba and this is a very good thing. In this august House, there is a need for us to value development, emulating His Excellency.

I will not say much but my plea is that as Zimbabweans, let us work hard and develop our nation.

According to Open Parly, Chibagu once spent the entire term without saying anything in Parliament.

Chibagu is serving her 3rd term in Parliament. She was a Senator (2008-2013) and then elected to National Assembly (Women’s Quota) from 2023 to 2018 and then from 2018 to 2023.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...