Holly Ten Attacks Gaffa President Again

By-Hip hop artist Holy Ten has attacked Winky D, this time saying that he would prove to the public that the Gaffa President was not God.

Holy Ten has been on Winky D’s case ever since the two collaborated for the hit “Ibotso” off the latter’s latest album Eureka Eureka.

Responding to one fan questioning his stance towards Winky D on Twitter today, Holy Ten said he wants to prove that the Kambuzuma-raised chanter isn’t God. He said:

Wangu You people never defended even Jesus’ name like this. Now I’m going to prove to you that Wallace (Winky D) isn’t God.

Winky D has never responded to any of Holy Ten’s remarks.

