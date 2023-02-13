Police Arrest 60 CCC Members

CCC Masvingo Province hosts 3 cluster rallies today

As police bans 23 CCC cluster rallies in Masvingo and police arrest 63 CCC members in Bikita.

Wezhira Munya

12 January 2023

President Nelson Chamisa’s Citizens Coalition for Change party will hold three mega cluster rallies in Masvingo province today.

One of the most hardworking and incarcerated ‘global class’ organiser, honourable Amos Chibaya will be the key speaker at CCC Chivi rally, which will be held at Chivi Growth point grounds at 10am.

This rally was cleared by the police.

Zanu-PF created fake poster with a message that Chivi rally has been canceled, said Mr Chadaushe.

The Chivi rally is processeding as advertised.

In Bikita, the fearless and charismatic CCC vice president Mrs Karen Kore will be the main speaker. The rally will be held at Janet Business Centre Pamukamba.

Lastly, in Chiredzi, the diligent honourable Mugidho will be the major speaker at Chiredzi rally today.

Overall, these cluster rallies are done to encourage people to register to vote, to boost CCC visibility, publicize CCC policies and advance the party.

CCC National Organiser Amos Chibaya said that “we are encouraging all CCC champions to attend these rallies in large numbers. It’s a yellow Sunday. Let us show Zanu PF and the world at large, that CCC under President Chamisa is the popular party ready to govern in 2023.”

In fear, Zanu PF instructed police to ban 23 Masvingo CCC rallies that were supposed to be held today.

Police and Zanu PF are treating CCC as a banned political party in Zimbabwe.

Social and political commentor Dr. Munyaradzi Chidarikire said: “Zimbabwe is now in a season of 2023 harmonized elections, therefore all parties must be allowed to campaign and mobilizing their supporters. In 2023, we need free and fair elections. Police should not ban Citizens Coalition for Change members who want to campaign.”

Zanu-PF is afraid to lose elections to the yellow movement under the leadership of charismatic and popular President Nelson Chamisa.

On another story, police brutality escalated in Bikita. According to CCC spokesperson advocate Fadzayi Mahere, “we have received a report that a lorry of 63 Citizens who have been mobilized to register to vote by change champion John Mupanduki was impounded by Police Zimbabwe. The 63 are detained at Nyika Police Base. Our peace teams have been deployed to secure their release.”

However, Advocate Martin Mureri , a human rights lawyer, has managed to secure the release of the 63 CCC champions from police cells.

