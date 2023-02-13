President Chamisa Pays Tribute To Citizens’ Hero
Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has described the late change champion Tino Chiremba as a dedicated citizens’ hero.
Tino Chiremba was laid to rest in Gokwe on Saturday.
President Chamisa attended the citizens’ hero’s final send-off.
“I’M IN GOKWE…
Laying to rest a Change Champion and Citizens’ hero Tino Chiremba.
Tino touched many lives and dis a lot to develop his community. Rest In Power Tino,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.