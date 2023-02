Setting 2023 Elections Roadmap

Citizens Five Important Things To Do !!!

1️⃣ Register to vote

2️⃣ Encourage others to register to vote

3️⃣ Vote for change

4️⃣ Tell others to vote for change

5️⃣ Protect the vote !!

Help build a New Great Zimbabwe with jobs, good education, better health delivery system and better economy

Patriotic Papa JC speaks when things are not good for Citizens who want better change in Zimbabwe… By Jeffryson Chitando

