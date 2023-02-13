WATCH: Holy Ten Slapped Down By 11,000 Followers

Holy Ten slapped by 11000 followers

By- Now on 11,000 followers poorer, Hip hop artist Holy Ten, real name Mukudzei Chitseme continues to lose fans on his social media platform following the explosive interview in which he dissed Winky D.

In an interview last week, the Kumba Kune Vanhu hitmaker shocked music fans when he described the Gaffa President as a Snake.

Before that interview, Holy Ten had 289 000 Instagram followers, which has rapidly dropped to the current 278 000.

The rapper has lost 10 000 followers within five days and has now even made his Instagram account private.

